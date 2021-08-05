AeroVironment introduces Puma standardised payload kits

First F135 engine depot outside of US is approved
Netherlands F135 engine maintenance facility has been approved for initial depot capability.
AeroVironment has announced the introduction of its standardised modular payload interface kits for the RQ-20B Puma tactical UAS.
The modular payload standard was established by USSOCOM in order to create a modular architectural standard for a variety of payloads for Groups 1 to 3 UAS.
The kits enable third-party payload manufacturers, as well as the US DoD and international partners, to develop and integrate payloads onto the Puma quickly and easily.
AeroVironment’s standardised modular payload interface kit is a self-contained unit that provides all of the mechanical and electrical interfaces required to enable the device to mate with new payloads, regardless of what platform they were developed for.
This interface kit allows for more rapid integration of new payloads, reduced time and complexity for operators to exchange payloads on the flight line and reduced government cost for new integrations.
AeroVironment received an initial order for modular payload standard kits from USSOCOM on 12 May 2021 and delivery is expected for November 2021.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Puma is typically used for mounted and dismounted platoon/battalion-level organic ISTAR, force protection/fixed-base security and organic convoy support/route clearance.
AARGM-ER is scheduled to achieve IOC on USN Super Hornets in September 2023 — and Northrop Grumman also continues to work on the surface-launched AReS variant.
An FMS has been approved by the US State Department for F-16 support and equipment to be delivered to Greece.
Engineering and field services deal follows FMS order in April for Lockheed Martin to provide South Korea with 12 MH-60Rs.
USN hopes a comprehensive test programme for MQ-4C in its latest configuration will pave the way for IOC in 2023.
Harpoon Joint Common Test Set would join ten AGM-84L Harpoon Block IIs previously requested by India under the FMS programme.