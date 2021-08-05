AeroVironment introduces Puma standardised payload kits

AeroVironment’s standardized modular payload interface kit enables customer-driven payloads to be quickly and easily integrated into RQ-20B Puma (Photo: AeroVironment, Inc.)

AeroVironment has announced the introduction of its standardised modular payload interface kits for the RQ-20B Puma tactical UAS.

The modular payload standard was established by USSOCOM in order to create a modular architectural standard for a variety of payloads for Groups 1 to 3 UAS.

The kits enable third-party payload manufacturers, as well as the US DoD and international partners, to develop and integrate payloads onto the Puma quickly and easily.

AeroVironment’s standardised modular payload interface kit is a self-contained unit that provides all of the mechanical and electrical interfaces required to enable the device to mate with new payloads, regardless of what platform they were developed for.

This interface kit allows for more rapid integration of new payloads, reduced time and complexity for operators to exchange payloads on the flight line and reduced government cost for new integrations.

AeroVironment received an initial order for modular payload standard kits from USSOCOM on 12 May 2021 and delivery is expected for November 2021.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Puma is typically used for mounted and dismounted platoon/battalion-level organic ISTAR, force protection/fixed-base security and organic convoy support/route clearance.