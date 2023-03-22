To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Aeronautics inks agreement for producing Orbiter 4 UAVs in Thailand

22nd March 2023 - 18:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

The Orbiter 4 UAV will be built in Thailand under the agreement. (Photo: Aeronautics)

Aeronautics has expanded its Asia-Pacific operations, signing a collaboration agreement with RV Connex to produce the Orbiter 4 UAV in Thailand.

The resulting new production line will enable the two companies to meet the demands of regional customers.

Aeronautics tactical and MALE UAS division VP and head Gilad Landsberg said: ‘The collaboration agreement with RV Connex, a company with an excellent reputation in the Asian market, is another pillar in the significant growth of Aeronautics in the past three years,’

Under the deal, Aeronautics will transfer knowledge for production of the system, including the air vehicle, sub-systems, ground control and support systems.

Landsberg said RV Connex provided a ‘precise answer to the needs of the Asian defence market'.

Local crews will also

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us