Aeronautics and CRFS collaborate to integrate RF technology on Aerostar UAV
UK company CRFS has integrated its RF technology with the Aeronautics family of Aerostar UAVs with the first system already deployed with an undisclosed European customer, and is now offering the capability to new and existing operators.
A CRFS official said Aeronautics approached the company to enhance a SIGINT/ELINT capability by integrating the company’s RFeye technology for RF signal detection, capture and geolocation missions across a wideband spectrum range (10MHz-18GHz).
The company states that the simple gain provided by the system is a substantial enhancement in signal collection radius, resulting in improved operational range and enabling new concepts of operation. The small form factor, low power consumption, and low bandwidth requirements of the RFeye receiver are designed specifically for the development of suitable payloads with no compromise on RF performance.
Related Articles
Aerostat successfully completes border surveillance trial
Rafael enhances Drone Dome with CRFS's RFeye technology
RFeye has been integrated for a range of platforms and operational scenarios. In 2017 it was announced it had been integrated with an Airborne Industries' 850 Aerostat and in July 2023 that it had been integrated as sensor option into Rafael’s Drone Dome, a C-UAS system in service with the UK MoD and ordered for an undisclosed Asian customer.
In 2018 CRFS launched a new software tool called RFeye DeepView for forensic spectrum analysis, a software which allows the user to analyse the RF spectrum in detail to discover signals of interest that might be intermittent or hidden in the noise. It enables the analysis of large data sets in minutes.
More from Air Warfare
-
Saab receives new missile pylon for testing and evaluation on Gripen E
Saab has taken delivery of MELP5 hardware for test-firing Meteor missiles on the Gripen E fighter aircraft.
-
Pratt & Whitney's F-35 engine upgrade gets another boost
The extra money for Pratt & Whitney's F-35 Core Engine Upgrade programme reinforces its position as the preferred solution for advanced Block 4 capabilities. The impact on the future price of the fighter remains uncertain, but Lockheed Martin is confident in maintaining or potentially lowering costs going forward.
-
New material could be used for hypersonic missile radomes, MBDA
European missile-maker MBDA has developed a new ceramic material called Nimas B1, which is highly resistant and suitable for radomes used in hypersonic and supersonic missiles.
-
Raytheon and Northrop Grumman awarded follow-on contract for hypersonic systems
Raytheon and Northrop Grumman have won a follow-on contract from DARPA to advance air-breathing hypersonic systems. The partnership aims to enhance Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) flight vehicles and deliver critical capabilities for warfighters.
-
Why the F-16 fighter jet remains a force to be reckoned with (updated 2023)
The Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jet is still in the limelight over 40 years after its first flight. Shephard sums up the latest developments and tells you everything you need to know about the aircraft in the 2020s.