US approves Spain's $2.8 billion Patriot purchase
The US State Department has approved the sale of Patriot Configuration-3+ Modernized Fire Units and related equipment to Spain for an estimated cost of US$2.8 billion.
Spain requested four units consisting of 51 Patriot Advanced Capability 3 Missile Segment Enhanced (MSE) missiles including one Fly-to-Buy missile and 24 Patriot M903 launch stations.
The request included four AN/MPQ-65 radar sets, four AN/MSQ-132 engagement control stations, two information coordination central, eight antenna mast groups, four electrical power plants and four energy power units.
Related Articles
Switzerland gains US approval for Patriot air defence missile buy
US backs Ukraine with Patriot air defence systems and JDAMs
The order would also include a range of other equipment and services including training, communications, technical documents and US Government and contractor technical assistance, engineering and logistics support services.
Patriot systems have been in high demand over the past five years including a deal worth $2.4 billion to Bahrain in May 2019 and five systems to Switzerland. In 2022, the US announced an additional $1.85 billion of military assistance to Ukraine including the transfer of Patriot systems.
Last month, Poland won approval for Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) MSE missiles and 48 Patriot launchers. Lockheed Martin delivered PAC-3 MSE interceptors to Sweden in April 2021 and Kuwait receiving support for the systems in the same year.
More from Air Warfare
-
US Army accepts first FARA helicopter engine prototype
Sikorsky has planned to start the installation process of the GE T901 engine in advance of ground testing and eventual flight testing of its FARA prototype.
-
Romania boosts airlift capability with arrival of US C-130H-2 Hercules
The strategic acquisition of C-130H Hercules represents a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the US and Romania under the Foreign Military Sales programme.
-
NATO reveals details of C-UAS exercise
Last month’s completion of NATO’s Technical Interoperability Exercise 2023 (TIE23) C-UAS exercise is expected to inform common standards and policy objectives.
-
General Dynamics begins first Portuguese P-3C modernisation
The next installation of the Airborne Data Management System on Portuguese P-3 Orion maritime patrol aircraft is set to bolster communication and mission electronics, aligning with the nation's NATO mission commitments.
-
GAO report reveals critical F-35 maintenance challenges impacting US fighter readiness
The US DoD is facing significant obstacles in achieving its sustainment goals for the fleet of approximately 450 F-35 fighters despite plans to expand the fleet to 2,000 over the next two decades.
-
Croatia officially receives first Dassault Rafale fighter jet
The official handover of the first Dassault Rafale B jet is a key development in a deal involving 12 aircraft for Croatia. This marks the start of a transition from Croatia's Soviet-era MiG-21 fighters and legacy aircraft.