US approves Spain's $2.8 billion Patriot purchase

The US State Department has approved the sale of Patriot Configuration-3+ Modernized Fire Units and related equipment to Spain for an estimated cost of US$2.8 billion.

Spain requested four units consisting of 51 Patriot Advanced Capability 3 Missile Segment Enhanced (MSE) missiles including one Fly-to-Buy missile and 24 Patriot M903 launch stations.

The request included four AN/MPQ-65 radar sets, four AN/MSQ-132 engagement control stations, two information coordination central, eight antenna mast groups, four electrical power plants and four energy power units.

The order would also include a range of other equipment and services including training, communications, technical documents and US Government and contractor technical assistance, engineering and logistics support services.

Patriot systems have been in high demand over the past five years including a deal worth $2.4 billion to Bahrain in May 2019 and five systems to Switzerland. In 2022, the US announced an additional $1.85 billion of military assistance to Ukraine including the transfer of Patriot systems.

Last month, Poland won approval for Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) MSE missiles and 48 Patriot launchers. Lockheed Martin delivered PAC-3 MSE interceptors to Sweden in April 2021 and Kuwait receiving support for the systems in the same year.