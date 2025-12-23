2025 air market review: European defence independence, next-gen tech and export concerns dominate

2025 will clearly be remembered largely for one event: the re-election of Donald Trump, whose impact on the global system has for his opponents been an unmitigated disaster and for his supporters the fulfilment of many dreams.

While various other forces, personalities and random events may have significant sway over the course of 2026, the unscripted ponderings of the US president – and the agendas of those at home and abroad with whom he speaks – will likely remain the greatest single factor governing world events.

As the year draws to a close, this analysis identifies five major defence aerospace