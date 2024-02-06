World Defense Show 2024: Teledyne FLIR develops large CUAS to be sent for service in Ukraine and Middle East

Teledyne FLIR has developed a new large CUAS system, building on its Argus CUAS system, which will be expected to be sent into Ukraine in the next three months. Shephard has learned the system has already been used in demonstrations.

The Cerberus XL CUAS is a mast-mounted trailer transported system, ostensibly an Argus XL CUAS system installed on a Cerberus trailer, and has been described by the company as a proven system.

The Argus baseline system is a modular design incorporating a radar, EO/IR camera and third-party RF sensor with the company saying a range of sensor and effectors can be added. It operates 360° of azimuth and positive target identification at tactically significant ranges.

A company official told Shephard: “We are working with a major vehicle manufacturer to create a system which can used into Ukraine [before the end of April] and we are delivering to the Middle East region.

“In terms of the region there is a major demand for ground sensors and we will be setting up a Saudi Arabian business location in Riyadh for both sales and support.”

Teledyne FLIR's ThermoSight HISS-HD thermal weapon sight was unveiled last month. (Photo: Teledyne FLIR)

The company has also displayed its new ThermoSight HISS-HD thermal weapon sight at World Defense Show 2024 which acts as a crew-served sensor or long-range sniper sight.

The system can detect, identify and engage targets more than 2.2km away with the lightweight, high-performance thermal weapon sight, ensuring targeting in total darkness or obscured daylight conditions.

It can be mounted on any MIL-STD-1913 rail interface in front of an existing scope and can interface with various day scopes and weapon platforms, offering long-range optics and a high-definition display that delivers imagery for snipers and machine gun crews.

The official said: “There are plenty of short-term requirements that this product could meet, and we have tested it with end users and fired tens-of-thousands of rounds.”

