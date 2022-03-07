WDS 2022: Saudis scale up with Samoom UCAV

Intra Defense Technologies unveiled the largest Saudi-built MALE UCAV at the World Defense Show in Riyadh on 6-9 March 2022.

The Samoom UCAV has a wingspan of 24m and a mission endurance of 24h. Its maximum takeoff weight is 3,300kg with a payload of 1,050kg, and Samoom carries ten hardpoints for different types of airborne munitions.

Speaking to Shephard, an Intra Defense Technologies representative mentioned that the company is developing a gimbal with German firm Hensoldt as a high priority.

Additionally, the UCAV uses two piston engines provided by Belgian ULPower Aero Engines – probably a six-cylinder model (either the UL-390 or UL-520 family). With this powerplant,