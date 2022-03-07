To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

WDS 2022: Saudis scale up with Samoom UCAV

7th March 2022 - 00:00 GMT | by Leonid Nersisyan in Riyadh

The Samoom UCAV was displayed at WDS 2022. (Photo: Leonid Nersisyan)

The Samoom UCAV has a wingspan of 24m and a mission endurance of 24h.

Intra Defense Technologies unveiled the largest Saudi-built MALE UCAV at the World Defense Show in Riyadh on 6-9 March 2022. 

The Samoom UCAV has a wingspan of 24m and a mission endurance of 24h. Its maximum takeoff weight is 3,300kg with a payload of 1,050kg, and Samoom carries ten hardpoints for different types of airborne munitions.

Speaking to Shephard, an Intra Defense Technologies representative mentioned that the company is developing a gimbal with German firm Hensoldt as a high priority. 

Additionally, the UCAV uses two piston engines provided by Belgian ULPower Aero Engines – probably a six-cylinder model (either the UL-390 or UL-520 family). With this powerplant,

