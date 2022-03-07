WDS 2022: Saudis scale up with Samoom UCAV

General Atomics plays its gambit for OBSS
The new Gambit UAV is General Atomics’ proposed solution for the USAF Off Board Sensing Station programme.
Intra Defense Technologies unveiled the largest Saudi-built MALE UCAV at the World Defense Show in Riyadh on 6-9 March 2022.
The Samoom UCAV has a wingspan of 24m and a mission endurance of 24h. Its maximum takeoff weight is 3,300kg with a payload of 1,050kg, and Samoom carries ten hardpoints for different types of airborne munitions.
Speaking to Shephard, an Intra Defense Technologies representative mentioned that the company is developing a gimbal with German firm Hensoldt as a high priority.
Additionally, the UCAV uses two piston engines provided by Belgian ULPower Aero Engines – probably a six-cylinder model (either the UL-390 or UL-520 family). With this powerplant,
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is directly responsible for moves in Poland to fast-track the acquisition of MQ-9A Reaper MALE UASs, with more possible under the separate Zefir programme.
Twenty Eurodrone UASs will be made for four European countries.
Now that the MQ-8C Fire Scout has entered service and with a variety of new capabilities potentially being integrated on the aircraft, export orders could soon be on their way.
The Canadian Department of National Defence has confirmed the programme schedule for its optionally armed UAS procurement plan, while also identifying where the aircraft will be based.
A new UAE-made optionally armed UGV made its debut at UMEX.