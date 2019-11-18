To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Dubai Airshow 2019: Intra imposes with oversized Karayel UCAV

18th November 2019 - 16:34 GMT | by Tim Martin in Dubai

RSS

Riyadh-based Intra Defense Technologies is showcasing the fixed-wing Karayel UCAV at the Dubai Airshow in an effort to further promote the solution to the Middle East market and international customers.

Initially developed by Turkey’s Vestel Defence for surveillance and reconnaissance missions, Karayel underwent test firing trials in 2016, since being used by Intra pilots in Saudi Arabia. A company spokesperson would not however confirm work share arrangements between Intra and Vestel nor disclose countries or defence forces currently under contract.

As part of a mock-up display, the UCAV sported a camouflage style livery integrated with weapons set on four

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Air Editor for Shephard Media, based in Belfast. 

Tim has experience writing …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us