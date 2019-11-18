Dubai Airshow 2019: Intra imposes with oversized Karayel UCAV

Riyadh-based Intra Defense Technologies is showcasing the fixed-wing Karayel UCAV at the Dubai Airshow in an effort to further promote the solution to the Middle East market and international customers.

Initially developed by Turkey’s Vestel Defence for surveillance and reconnaissance missions, Karayel underwent test firing trials in 2016, since being used by Intra pilots in Saudi Arabia. A company spokesperson would not however confirm work share arrangements between Intra and Vestel nor disclose countries or defence forces currently under contract.

As part of a mock-up display, the UCAV sported a camouflage style livery integrated with weapons set on four