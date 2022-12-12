US Navy uncrewed systems task force launches UAV from Coast Guard ship
On 7 December, the USN’s uncrewed systems integrator Task Force 59 launched an Aerovel Flexrotor UAV from USCG Sentinel-class fast response cutter Emlen Tunnell.
The flight marked a first for the task force, which has been driving the USN’s deployment of uncrewed aerial, surface, and underwater systems.
Task Force 59 is currently undergoing a three-week event, Digital Horizon, focused on integrating uncrewed and AI platforms.
In a showcase of coast guard-navy collaboration, the Flexrotor successfully took off and landed vertically from the ship.
The Flexrotor UAV can be used for ISR missions night or day, offering a real-time video feed.
UAVs allow Task Force 59 to enhance resilient communications by relaying video, imagery and other data to surface and shore-based command centres.
