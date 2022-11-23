To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US aiming for 100-strong fleet of uncrewed vessels in Middle East

23rd November 2022 - 18:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

A USN Saildrone Explorer operating in the Arabian Gulf alongside crewed vessels. (Photo: USN)

With the Arabian Gulf representing a vast maritime area for crewed vessels to patrol, USVs and UUVs could become the US Navy's eyes and ears in the region.

The US aims to bring together a fleet of 100 USVs and UUVs by this time next year in the Middle East, at least 80% of which will come from partner forces.

US Central Command (USCENTCOM) Commander Gen Erik Kurilla confirmed the ambition during remarks to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue on 19 November in Bahrain.

The fleet of 100 USVs and UUVs will be brought together by the USN's Task Force 59 – which was established to focus US 5th Fleet efforts on integrating uncrewed systems and AI.

Kurilla said: 'Task Force 59

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

