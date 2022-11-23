US aiming for 100-strong fleet of uncrewed vessels in Middle East

The US aims to bring together a fleet of 100 USVs and UUVs by this time next year in the Middle East, at least 80% of which will come from partner forces.

US Central Command (USCENTCOM) Commander Gen Erik Kurilla confirmed the ambition during remarks to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue on 19 November in Bahrain.

The fleet of 100 USVs and UUVs will be brought together by the USN's Task Force 59 – which was established to focus US 5th Fleet efforts on integrating uncrewed systems and AI.

Kurilla said: 'Task Force 59