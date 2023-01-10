US Army flies new Honeywell navigation solution for first time

The US Army has undertaken the first flight of Honeywell’s Eagle-M Embedded Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigation System (EGI) with M-Code capabilities.

The solution was flown on an MQ-1C UAS by the army, validating its airworthiness for deployment on military platforms.

The US Army will begin migrating its fleet to the Eagle M EGI with M-Code early this year.

Related Articles

Honeywell enhances vehicle situational awareness

British Army tests GPS-denied navigation outcomes

Honeywell Aerospace Defense and Space president Ricky Freeman said: ‘Over the next several years, all military aircraft will need EGI equipment capable of receiving M-Code signals as the current technology is being phased out.

‘We are confident that our next-generation M-Code-enabled EGI units will meet the high expectations of the US Army, the DoD and international partner nations that have been waiting to upgrade their GPS anti-jamming capabilities for more than a decade.’