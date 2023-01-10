To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army flies new Honeywell navigation solution for first time

10th January 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

M-code is more resilient than current generations of GPS. (Photo: Honeywell)

Over 300 Eagle-M GPS/INS units with M-code have been delivered to customers by Honeywell.

The US Army has undertaken the first flight of Honeywell’s Eagle-M Embedded Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigation System (EGI) with M-Code capabilities.

The solution was flown on an MQ-1C UAS by the army, validating its airworthiness for deployment on military platforms.

The US Army will begin migrating its fleet to the Eagle M EGI with M-Code early this year.

Related Articles

Honeywell enhances vehicle situational awareness

British Army tests GPS-denied navigation outcomes

Honeywell Aerospace Defense and Space president Ricky Freeman said: ‘Over the next several years, all military aircraft will need EGI equipment capable of receiving M-Code signals as the current technology is being phased out.

‘We are confident that our next-generation M-Code-enabled EGI units will meet the high expectations of the US Army, the DoD and international partner nations that have been waiting to upgrade their GPS anti-jamming capabilities for more than a decade.’

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us