UMS Skeldar UAS demos detect and avoid capabilities

UMS Skeldar has successfully demonstrated detect and avoid capabilities for its flagship Skeldar V-200 rotary wing UAS.

The demonstration took place as part of European Detect and Avoid System development work led by Saab

UMS Skeldar project manager Björn Sjögren said: ‘The Detect and Avoid System is an important step towards the integration of operating several air vehicles, manned and unmanned in the same airspace.

‘It will enable numerous applications in the future where unmanned systems will play a key role in the civilian and law enforcement as well as military sectors.’

The combination of sensors, including EO/IR, AIR, ADSB and radar, is said to have improved situational awareness for operators of the UAS.

The avoidance system can propose manoeuvres to stay clear of danger or engage in automatic processes to avoid aerial collisions.