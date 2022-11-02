To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UMS Skeldar UAS demos detect and avoid capabilities

2nd November 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

A Skeldar V-200 RWUAS pictured during trials in Finland. (Photo: UMS Skeldar)

Detect and avoid capabilities open doors to allowing UAS of all types to fly in unrestricted civilian airspace more freely.

UMS Skeldar has successfully demonstrated detect and avoid capabilities for its flagship Skeldar V-200 rotary wing UAS.

The demonstration took place as part of European Detect and Avoid System development work led by Saab

UMS Skeldar project manager Björn Sjögren said: ‘The Detect and Avoid System is an important step towards the integration of operating several air vehicles, manned and unmanned in the same airspace.

‘It will enable numerous applications in the future where unmanned systems will play a key role in the civilian and law enforcement as well as military sectors.’

The combination of sensors, including EO/IR, AIR, ADSB and radar, is said to have improved situational awareness for operators of the UAS.

The avoidance system can propose manoeuvres to stay clear of danger or engage in automatic processes to avoid aerial collisions.

