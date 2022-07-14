uAvionix develops advanced Identification Friend or Foe CTR

UAS situational awareness company uAvionix announced on 13 July that it has successfully developed its Mode five Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Level two Broadcast (M5L2B) combined transponder-receiver (CTR).

The new CTR is designed as a form and fit replacement upgrade to the AIMS-certified (MK XIIB) RT-2087/ZPX miniature Mode 5 transponder.

The company says the upgrade will provide an M5L2B receive capability for enhanced detect-and-avoid and situational awareness capabilities. The CTR is capable of processing interrogations and M5L2B squitters simultaneously without impacting the performance of either.

Due to its low SWaP characteristics, the new CTR could make for an easy future upgrade for customers already equipped with or planning to integrate RT-2087/ZPX micro IFF on a tactical UAS platform.

The manufacturer is confident that the CTR is designed to meet all expected US DoD key requirements for the US Army’s Future Tactical UAS programme.