Euronaval 2022: Ultra and UMS Skeldar to partner on Canadian ASW UAS
Ultra and UMS Skeldar have been awarded a Phase 2 contract to explore how rotary-wing UASs can provide an anti-submarine warfare (ASW) dispensing capability for the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN).
The innovation programme, awarded on 19 October, runs under the Canadian Department of National Defence’s (DND) Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) programme.
The development research will be based on the Skeldar V-200 UAS and will review how a medium-sized platform could be used to deploy sonobuoys to protect RCN assets against submarines.
‘The scope of this program is to evaluate the technical and operational feasibility of deploying sonobuoys from a Class II Rotary Wing UAS, to provide the warfighter with another tool in the ASW toolbox,’ Andrew Anderson, Ultra chief technology officer, noted in a 19 October statement.
Due to its six-hours endurance and easy maintainability, the Skeldar V-200 is a great intelligence-gathering UAS when equipped with sensors.
