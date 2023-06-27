UMS Skeldar equips V-200 UAV with Hydronalix USV

The partnership is seen as improving the crewed-uncrewed common operating picture across multiple maritime domains.

The joint platform is designed to offer solutions for emerging operational challenges where crewed-uncrewed teaming of systems is needed for resilient operations.

The agreement will see Hydronalix’s USV attached to the V-200 drone for the first time. The USV can be employed as a communications link between different users in different domains.

In a press release, the duo said the combined system would allow the USMC and USN to adapt quickly to complex littoral environments day or night over the sea.

