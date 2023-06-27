UMS Skeldar equips V-200 UAV with Hydronalix USV
The partnership is seen as improving the crewed-uncrewed common operating picture across multiple maritime domains.
The joint platform is designed to offer solutions for emerging operational challenges where crewed-uncrewed teaming of systems is needed for resilient operations.
The agreement will see Hydronalix’s USV attached to the V-200 drone for the first time. The USV can be employed as a communications link between different users in different domains.
In a press release, the duo said the combined system would allow the USMC and USN to adapt quickly to complex littoral environments day or night over the sea.
UMS Skeldar USA market
