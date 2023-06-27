To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UMS Skeldar equips V-200 UAV with Hydronalix USV

27th June 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

UMS Skeldar's V-200 rotary-wing UAS will be equipped with a Hydronalix USV under a new agreement between the two firms. (Photo: UMS Skeldar)

At Modern Day Marine, drone-maker UMS Skeldar and Hydronalix announced a cooperation agreement to equip the V-200 rotary-UAS with the latter’s uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs).

The partnership is seen as improving the crewed-uncrewed common operating picture across multiple maritime domains.

The joint platform is designed to offer solutions for emerging operational challenges where crewed-uncrewed teaming of systems is needed for resilient operations.

The agreement will see Hydronalix’s USV attached to the V-200 drone for the first time. The USV can be employed as a communications link between different users in different domains.

In a press release, the duo said the combined system would allow the USMC and USN to adapt quickly to complex littoral environments day or night over the sea.

UMS Skeldar USA market

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us