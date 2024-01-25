UAE orders 200 EDGE uncrewed cargo and ISR helicopters

The UAE MoD has placed an order for 200 EDGE Group HT-100 and HT-750 uncrewed helicopters in a move to enhance its vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capabilities. The contract, of undisclosed value, was announced on the last day of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX).

EDGE’s Switzerland-based entity, ANAVIA, will manufacture all ISR rotorcraft. The Emirati firm acquired a 52% majority shareholding in the Swiss company in November last year and, with that, ANAVIA’s uncrewed cargo helicopter technology.

The HT-100 is a small rotary-wing UAS. The platform has a Flettner double rotor system, an autonomous flight control system and a range of safety and redundancy features. A variety of payloads can be quickly attached to the platform, allowing it to be used in several roles, such as ISR and cargo-carrying.

This order came on the back of multiple EDGE Group announcements this week coming out of the UMEX trade fair. One of the more notable developments was the unveiling of the company’s new GY300 heavy-duty cargo cargo-carrying drone.

Designed for short take-off and landing, the GY300 can transport a 300kg payload at a low operational cost, EDGE claimed.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the drone follows a conventional helicopter configuration, but does not feature a tail boom. Cargo would likely be stored in what would be the cabin of a crewed aircraft.