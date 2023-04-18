To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Greece gets new Israeli Orbiter 3 drones under Spike deal

18th April 2023 - 13:22 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The Aeronautics Orbiter 3 UAV is being bought as part of a wider agreement for Spike missiles. (Photo: Aeronautics)

Aeronautics will supply Greece with its Orbiter 3 UAV as part of a government-to-government contract for Rafael’s Spike missiles.

Greece will receive ‘dozens’ of Orbiter 3s under the €370 million agreement for Spike missiles previously reported by Shephard.

The Orbiter deal was not revealed as part of Rafael’s announcement of the Spike missile sale.

The contract is billed as providing an ‘advanced solution’ with the Orbiter 3 systems used to detect, recognise and identify targets and Spike missiles launched from air, land, or sea linked with the Fire Weaver C4I system.

Fire Weaver is a networked sensor-to-shooter system also produced by Rafael.

Weighing 32kg, the Orbiter 3 has a 6kg payload and a maximum speed of 70kts.

