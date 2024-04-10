Israel’s MALE UAVs ‘must adapt’ to Iranian-made air defences
The increased capabilities of Iranian-made air defence systems used by Hezbollah in Lebanon has immediately changed the way the Israeli Air Force (IAF) operates its Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAVs over Lebanon.
In March, Hezbollah air defence units shot down an Elbit Systems’ Hermes 900 MALE UAV while flying over southern Lebanon.
Israeli experts told Shephard that Hezbollah used the Iranian-made 358 missile, also known as Saqr (Hawk) in Yemen, or SA-67 system.
According to a report by Yair Ramati and Yaakov Lappin, defence analysts for the website of the Israeli Alma Research and Education Center, the 358 missile
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
DroneShield to improve software of DroneSentry-X C-UAS system under new contract
DroneSentry-X, a cross-vehicle compatible, automated 360° C-UAS detect and defeat device, can offer 360° awareness and protection using integrated sensors. According to its manufacturer, it is suitable for mobile operations, on-site surveillance and on-the-move missions.
-
Ukraine takes delivery of new indigenous C-UAS systems
Funded by the country’s former president, the new C-UAS systems will be sent to the frontline where they have already been tested against Russian invading forces.
-
First flights of Rattler Supersonic Target prove successful
The US Department of Defense (DoD), along with QinetiQ, successfully conducted the first flights of the Rattler Supersonic Target MkI marking a significant advance in supersonic target technology.
-
Dedrone supplies CUAS systems to Ukraine and increases signal library
Dedrone has announced a strategic expansion via 16 new governmental contracts as the US-based CUAS company continued to develop its drone countermeasure technologies.