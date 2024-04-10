To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Israel’s MALE UAVs ‘must adapt’ to Iranian-made air defences

10th April 2024 - 10:15 GMT | by Arie Egozi in Tel Aviv

RSS

A Hermes 900 MALE UAV was shot down while flying over southern Lebanon in March. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

Advancements in air defence technologies have begun to reshape aerial combat dynamics in the Middle East, as illustrated by recent events involving the Israeli Air Force and Hezbollah.

The increased capabilities of Iranian-made air defence systems used by Hezbollah in Lebanon has immediately changed the way the Israeli Air Force (IAF) operates its Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAVs over Lebanon.

In March, Hezbollah air defence units shot down an Elbit Systems’ Hermes 900 MALE UAV while flying over southern Lebanon.

Israeli experts told Shephard that Hezbollah used the Iranian-made 358 missile, also known as Saqr (Hawk) in Yemen, or SA-67 system.

According to a report by Yair Ramati and Yaakov Lappin, defence analysts for the website of the Israeli Alma Research and Education Center, the 358 missile

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Arie Egozi

Author

Arie Egozi

Born in Israel, Arie Egozi served in the IDF and holds a political science and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us