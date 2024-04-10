Israel’s MALE UAVs ‘must adapt’ to Iranian-made air defences

The increased capabilities of Iranian-made air defence systems used by Hezbollah in Lebanon has immediately changed the way the Israeli Air Force (IAF) operates its Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAVs over Lebanon.

In March, Hezbollah air defence units shot down an Elbit Systems’ Hermes 900 MALE UAV while flying over southern Lebanon.

Israeli experts told Shephard that Hezbollah used the Iranian-made 358 missile, also known as Saqr (Hawk) in Yemen, or SA-67 system.

According to a report by Yair Ramati and Yaakov Lappin, defence analysts for the website of the Israeli Alma Research and Education Center, the 358 missile