ROSY teams up with THeMIS for iMUGS demonstration

24th January 2022 - 10:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The ROSY smokescreen system has been demonstrated in Latvia aboard an armed variant of the THeMIS UGV. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Latvian soldiers showcase smokescreen system aboard an armed UGV for the first time.

The ROSY 40mm rapid smoke/obscurant system from Rheinmetall has been deployed on the Milrem Robotics THeMIS Combat armed UGV for the first time.

Rheinmetall announced on 20 January that ROSY was demonstrated with THeMIS by Latvian Land Forces soldiers as part of the Integrated Modular Unmanned Ground System (iMUGS) collaborative programme.

THeMIS Combat is equipped with the FN Herstal deFNder Light remote weapon station. Enhancing the UGV with ROSY ‘adds another capability that protects units against unexpected attacks. Additionally, the smokescreen disrupts the view of the thermal sensors, which makes it more difficult [for adversaries] to detect the troops,’ said Capt (res) Jüri Pajuste, defence R&D director at Milrem Robotics.

Rheinmetall received its largest-ever order for ROSY from the German military in October 2021, having evaluated the system on multiple vehicle types in January that year.

