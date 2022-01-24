ROSY teams up with THeMIS for iMUGS demonstration

Kosovo awaits Puma LE
Shephard calculates that Kosovo is obtaining 40 Puma LE reconnaissance UASs under the FMS programme.
The ROSY 40mm rapid smoke/obscurant system from Rheinmetall has been deployed on the Milrem Robotics THeMIS Combat armed UGV for the first time.
Rheinmetall announced on 20 January that ROSY was demonstrated with THeMIS by Latvian Land Forces soldiers as part of the Integrated Modular Unmanned Ground System (iMUGS) collaborative programme.
THeMIS Combat is equipped with the FN Herstal deFNder Light remote weapon station. Enhancing the UGV with ROSY ‘adds another capability that protects units against unexpected attacks. Additionally, the smokescreen disrupts the view of the thermal sensors, which makes it more difficult [for adversaries] to detect the troops,’ said Capt (res) Jüri Pajuste, defence R&D director at Milrem Robotics.
Rheinmetall received its largest-ever order for ROSY from the German military in October 2021, having evaluated the system on multiple vehicle types in January that year.
Shephard calculates that Kosovo is obtaining 40 Puma LE reconnaissance UASs under the FMS programme.
QinetiQ North America is to ‘reset, recap and sustain’ the US Army’s fleet of small Dragon Runner UGVs.
Talks have begun on a mid-life extension (MLE) upgrade for the UK's Watchkeeper tactical UAV.
New UAV capability integrates multi-domain ISR and precision strike.
Designed to power Group 3 UAVs with a maximum take-off weight of 75-150lb (34-68kg), the NW-88 is derived from the NW-44 produced by Northwest UAV.
Georgia Tech Applied Research Corporation will investigate ‘heterogeneity across the swarm and super swarm systems’, according to the DoD.