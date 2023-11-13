Saildrone to produce USVs in Australia from 2024

Saildrone, a US-based ocean drone manufacturer, has said it will receive the first of its new class of 15t, 70ft (20m-long) Surveyor Uncrewed Surface Vehicles (USVs) from Austal USA’s facility in Mobile, Alabama, in the US. The facility will produce about one platform per month.

As part of growth in the industry, Saildrone has said it also expected to start manufacturing its USVs in Australia from 2024 at the Austal shipyard in Western Australia.

Richard Jenkins, CEO and founder of Saildrone, told Shephard: ‘Once we finish the production line set-up in the US we will do the same thing in Perth to meet