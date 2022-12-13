Animal Dynamics' parafoil UAS aims to tackle logistics challenges

UK-based Animal Dynamics has developed a UAS based on parafoil technology that it believes can transport 135kg of cargo over 400km – the distance from London to Amsterdam.

The autonomous heavy-lift UAS can operate beyond visual line of sight and can land and take off in short distances in unprepared areas.

Speaking to Shephard, Animal Dynamics' business development director Paul Topping said the nucleus of the Stork-STM was formed by a Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) quest for last-mile resupply systems.

After further engagement, the need for longer-range and heavier-lift solutions became apparent, leading to development of the parafoil-based