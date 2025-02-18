L3Harris launches Amorphous software for control of uncrewed platforms

L3Harris announced the launch of its Autonomous Multi-domain Operations Resiliency Platform for Heterogeneous Unmanned Swarms (Amorphous) on 10 February.

Amorphous is a new software package that would allow the warfighter to simultaneously control a fleet of different uncrewed systems, including non-L3Harris platforms.

At a media roundtable in Washington DC, the company confirmed, in response to a question by Shephard, that there are already “multiple contracts” with the US Department of Defense. Customers include the US Army Research Lab and the Defense Innovation Unit.

Amorphous has already been showcased “by controlling multiple assets across multiple vehicle types in different domains”