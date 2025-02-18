To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

L3Harris launches Amorphous software for control of uncrewed platforms

18th February 2025 - 14:47 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

Amorphous would allow the simultaneous control of swarms of assets across domains. (Image: L3Harris)

The new Amorphous software is a universal controller that would allow a single operator to control a swarm of “thousands” of uncrewed systems, from drones to underwater platforms.

L3Harris announced the launch of its Autonomous Multi-domain Operations Resiliency Platform for Heterogeneous Unmanned Swarms (Amorphous) on 10 February.

Amorphous is a new software package that would allow the warfighter to simultaneously control a fleet of different uncrewed systems, including non-L3Harris platforms.

At a media roundtable in Washington DC, the company confirmed, in response to a question by Shephard, that there are already “multiple contracts” with the US Department of Defense. Customers include the US Army Research Lab and the Defense Innovation Unit.

Amorphous has already been showcased “by controlling multiple assets across multiple vehicle types in different domains”

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us