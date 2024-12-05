Maris-Tech confirms customers signing up for Jupiter Drones codec and AI-powered system

Maris-Tech, a B2B provider of video streaming and AI technology, has developed a multi-stream video codec with an artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator to add to its Jupiter family. Shephard spoke with CEO Israel Bar about how the new Jupiter Drones platform is aiming to revolutionise drone technology.

Jupiter Drones is an ultra-small H.265 encoding decoding (codec) tech, measuring roughly 2.54cm x 5.08cm, and offering “unique” multiple-channel video streaming, recording and processing, and AI-driven analytics.

The system’s minuscule weight and dimensions offers a lightweight solution to uncrewed aerial systems (UASs), including small UASs. The low-power platform requires fewer than 10 watts