To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Maris-Tech confirms customers signing up for Jupiter Drones codec and AI-powered system

5th December 2024 - 15:10 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington, DC

RSS

The Jupiter Drones platform joined a family of Jupiter systems including the Jupiter-AI and Jupiter Nano. (Image: Maris-Tech)

Launched at AUSA in October, the company’s multi-stream video codec is attempting to bring a new lease of life to drone technology through its AI accelerator.

Maris-Tech, a B2B provider of video streaming and AI technology, has developed a multi-stream video codec with an artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator to add to its Jupiter family. Shephard spoke with CEO Israel Bar about how the new Jupiter Drones platform is aiming to revolutionise drone technology.

Jupiter Drones is an ultra-small H.265 encoding decoding (codec) tech, measuring roughly 2.54cm x 5.08cm, and offering “unique” multiple-channel video streaming, recording and processing, and AI-driven analytics.

The system’s minuscule weight and dimensions offers a lightweight solution to uncrewed aerial systems (UASs), including small UASs. The low-power platform requires fewer than 10 watts

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us