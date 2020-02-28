To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

RAAF’s unmanned plans face double jeopardy

28th February 2020 - 16:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Beads of sweat may be appearing on the brows of top RAAF officials and bean-counters, given the news that the USN is suspending acquisition of the MQ-4C Triton for two years and that the USAF will be buying its final 24 MQ-9 Reapers in FY2021. These are two unmanned platforms on which the RAAF is pinning its hopes.

Australia is allocating billions of dollars to purchase six Tritons and associated infrastructure, and it has already approved the purchase of the first two UAVs.

The USN will not buy any MQ-4Cs under Lots 6 and 7 in FY2021-22, but it has

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us