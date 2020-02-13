​Northrop Grumman not pausing for thought on MQ-4C

The US DoD's decision to pause production of the MQ-4C Triton high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) UAV is not one that concerns the platform’s manufacturer.

A two-year Triton procurement freeze has been put forward in the FY2021 budget request proposal, announced on 11 February. This is based on an immediate need to ensure ‘preservation’ of support costs such as training and ground equipment for the programme, according to the USN.

‘This budget continues to fund stand-up of the Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) and electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) organic depots and intermediate repair and maintenance capabilities, but defers the Multi-Function Active Sensor (MFAS)