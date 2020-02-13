To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

​Northrop Grumman not pausing for thought on MQ-4C

13th February 2020 - 17:00 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

RSS

The US DoD's decision to pause production of the MQ-4C Triton high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) UAV is not one that concerns the platform’s manufacturer.

A two-year Triton procurement freeze has been put forward in the FY2021 budget request proposal, announced on 11 February. This is based on an immediate need to ensure ‘preservation’ of support costs such as training and ground equipment for the programme, according to the USN.

‘This budget continues to fund stand-up of the Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) and electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) organic depots and intermediate repair and maintenance capabilities, but defers the Multi-Function Active Sensor (MFAS)

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Air Editor for Shephard Media, based in Belfast. 

Tim has experience writing …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us