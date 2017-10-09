To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australian Army airs UAV ambitions

9th October 2017 - 21:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Sydney

The Australian Army laid out its road map for future UAVs at the Pacific International Maritime Exposition in Sydney on 4 October. Lt Col Keirin Joyce, the Australian Army’s UAS sub-programme manager, said his service has a requirement for UAVs to support amphibious operations, for example.

This includes multi-layered types for tasks such as reconnaissance of beaches, landing zones and staging areas, and deep support of special forces.

The army’s two Shadow 200 tactical UAV systems are already halfway through their life of type and they will be replaced under Project Land 129 Phase 3 in 2022-25. The army has

