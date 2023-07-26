To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New UMS Skeldar V-200 UAV console unveiled

26th July 2023 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

A new two-person console has been developed for V-200 UAVs. (Photo: MilDef)

MilDef and UMS Skeldar have introduced a bespoke console for V-200 UAVs, enhancing workspace and ergonomics for operators.

A new two-person control console has been developed by MilDef for the UMS Skeldar V-200 in cooperation with the UAV maker.

According to a statement from MilDef the bespoke remote pilot station (RPS) is designed for improved functionality with a console for the pilot and another for the payload operator to support cooperative operations in including surveillance, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare.

The Skeldar V-200 is a medium-range rotary UAV dedicated to maritime defence missions and is in service with five European navies and Indonesia. Twenty-three V-200s have been ordered and as of June 2023 nine have been delivered.

In August,2018, the German defence procurement agency announced it was buying Skeldar V-200s for deployment on the Braunschweig class corvettes. In September 2022 Norway began the process of procuring UAVs in the class of V-200 and already operates two of these UAVs.

In June UMS Skeldar and Hydronalix announced a cooperation agreement to integrate  the V-200 with the latter’s uncrewed surface vehicles. The partnership is seen as improving the crewed-uncrewed common operating picture across multiple maritime domains.

The agreement will see Hydronalix’s USV attached to the V-200 drone for the first time. The USV can be employed as a communications link between different users in different domains.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

