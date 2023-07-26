New UMS Skeldar V-200 UAV console unveiled

A new two-person control console has been developed by MilDef for the UMS Skeldar V-200 in cooperation with the UAV maker.

According to a statement from MilDef the bespoke remote pilot station (RPS) is designed for improved functionality with a console for the pilot and another for the payload operator to support cooperative operations in including surveillance, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare.

The Skeldar V-200 is a medium-range rotary UAV dedicated to maritime defence missions and is in service with five European navies and Indonesia. Twenty-three V-200s have been ordered and as of June 2023 nine have been delivered.

Related Articles

German Navy starts Skeldar V-200 tests

Norway launches market study for VTOL UAV

UMS Skeldar equips V-200 UAV with Hydronalix USV

In August,2018, the German defence procurement agency announced it was buying Skeldar V-200s for deployment on the Braunschweig class corvettes. In September 2022 Norway began the process of procuring UAVs in the class of V-200 and already operates two of these UAVs.

In June UMS Skeldar and Hydronalix announced a cooperation agreement to integrate the V-200 with the latter’s uncrewed surface vehicles. The partnership is seen as improving the crewed-uncrewed common operating picture across multiple maritime domains.

The agreement will see Hydronalix’s USV attached to the V-200 drone for the first time. The USV can be employed as a communications link between different users in different domains.