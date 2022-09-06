Norway launches market study for VTOL UAV

The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) has launched a market study RfI in preparation for the potential procurement of NATO Class II vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAVs for ISR and targeting missions.

According to a notice published on the official EU tenders database on 6 September: ‘Forsvarsmateriell [the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency] will procure VTOL UAV for Forsvaret [the Norwegian Armed Forces].’

Following the market study, the NDMA expects to gain detailed knowledge about the market, including potential tenderers, technical solutions, pricing and delivery times.

It plans to award a contract in August 2026, although the defence procurement agency did not disclose how many VTOL UAVs it would buy, or when they would be delivered.

The deadline for responses to the RfI is 16 September 2022.

NATO defines a Class II UAV as a tactical aircraft with a maximum take-off weight of 150-600kg. Examples include the Skeldar V-200 VTOL UAV, two of which were previously ordered by Norway.