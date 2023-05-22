Navantia, SAES and Perseo to jointly develop line of uncrewed underwater vehicles
The UUVs will field state-of-the-art sensors offering exploration and surveillance capabilities in demanding operational environments.
Spanish shipbuilder Navantia has launched a roadmap to incorporate a range of uncrewed systems into its product catalogue as part of its Horizon 5.0 long-term plan.
At FEINDEF, a UUV prototype with distinctive features for various missions was exhibited.
Potential missions for the UUV include mine countermeasures, advanced sensing, or use as a loitering munition.
Navies globally are increasingly seeking capabilities in the uncrewed underwater space.
