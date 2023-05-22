To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Navantia, SAES and Perseo to jointly develop line of uncrewed underwater vehicles

22nd May 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

A model of Navantia, SAES and Perseo's UUV solution. (Photo: Navantia)

At FEINDEF in Madrid, Navantia, SAES and Perseo announced an intention to develop a line of uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs).

The UUVs will field state-of-the-art sensors offering exploration and surveillance capabilities in demanding operational environments.

Spanish shipbuilder Navantia has launched a roadmap to incorporate a range of uncrewed systems into its product catalogue as part of its Horizon 5.0 long-term plan.

At FEINDEF, a UUV prototype with distinctive features for various missions was exhibited.

Potential missions for the UUV include mine countermeasures, advanced sensing, or use as a loitering munition.

Navies globally are increasingly seeking capabilities in the uncrewed underwater space.

