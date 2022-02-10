Thailand to test out combat UGV

Lithuania buys Boomerang gunshot detectors
The Lithuanian Army Command procured 34 Boomerang shooter detection systems to equip the National Armed Forces’ fleet of next-generation combat vehicles. The system will be delivered in mid-2022.
Thailand has become the latest country to receive the THeMIS UGV from Milrem Robotics, after a Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) variant was delivered to the Defence Technology Institute (DTI) in line with a November 2019 agreement.
The RCV will be tested and evaluated by the Royal Thai Army and DTI ‘in the near future’, THeMIS manufacturer Milrem Robotics announced on 8 February.
‘Cooperation with DTI will grow the local robotic technology capabilities in Thailand in terms of the local assembly and system integration,’ said Milrem CEO Kuldar Väärsi.
Features of the RCV being evaluated in Thailand include an R400S-Mk2 HD remote weapons station from Australian company Electro Optic Systems with a Northrop Grumman M230 LF 30mm chain gun.
THeMIS can also be armed with ATGMs and a 40mm grenade launcher.
Patria says work on an MLU for Swedish XA Pasi series wheeled APCs ‘will start immediately’.
Technologies used in the delay-plagued Altay MBT programme will be installed on Turkish Leopard 2A4s in a new modernisation programme.
Released on 8 February, the service’s first Climate Strategy stated that fully electric light-duty non-tactical vehicles should be fielded by 2027 and all-electric non-tactical vehicles by 2035.
The Indian Army is seeking details on new ballistic helmets for troops.
The 6x6 CAVS APC will feature driver night vision systems from Senop.