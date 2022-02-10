Thailand to test out combat UGV

THeMIS combat UGV equipped with the R400S-Mk2 HD remote weapons station. (Photo: Milrem)

An armed variant of the THeMIS UGV will be tested and evaluated by the Royal Thai Army and the Thai Defence Technology Institute

Thailand has become the latest country to receive the THeMIS UGV from Milrem Robotics, after a Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) variant was delivered to the Defence Technology Institute (DTI) in line with a November 2019 agreement.

The RCV will be tested and evaluated by the Royal Thai Army and DTI ‘in the near future’, THeMIS manufacturer Milrem Robotics announced on 8 February.

‘Cooperation with DTI will grow the local robotic technology capabilities in Thailand in terms of the local assembly and system integration,’ said Milrem CEO Kuldar Väärsi.

Features of the RCV being evaluated in Thailand include an R400S-Mk2 HD remote weapons station from Australian company Electro Optic Systems with a Northrop Grumman M230 LF 30mm chain gun.

THeMIS can also be armed with ATGMs and a 40mm grenade launcher.