Kyrgyzstan procures UAV strike capability

28th October 2021 - 13:15 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk

Kyrgyzstan has ordered TB2 (pictured) and Orlan-10E UAVs. (Photo: Baykar Makina)

Kyrgyzstan is believed to have ordered nine UAVs from Russia and Turkey, including three TB2 combat drones.

Officials from the government of Kyrgyzstan have confirmed an order for Bayraktar TB2 and Orlan-10E UAVs, from Turkey and Russia respectively.

No official declaration has been issued regarding the order value and volume  — but Shephard Defence Insight estimates a requirement for six Orlan-10Es and three TB2s, costing a total of almost $17 million.

The medium-range Orlan 10E has been ordered by Armenia and Myanmar as well as Russia, with recent interest from at least one other customer. The ISR UAV has been deployed in Ukraine and Syria.

Kyrgyzstan is the seventh country to order the TB2 armed …

