Kyrgyzstan procures UAV strike capability

High Eye and UAV Navigation signed new multi-year contract
Long-standing partnership between High Eye and UAV Navigation continues with VECTOR-600 premium autopilot.
Officials from the government of Kyrgyzstan have confirmed an order for Bayraktar TB2 and Orlan-10E UAVs, from Turkey and Russia respectively.
No official declaration has been issued regarding the order value and volume — but Shephard Defence Insight estimates a requirement for six Orlan-10Es and three TB2s, costing a total of almost $17 million.
The medium-range Orlan 10E has been ordered by Armenia and Myanmar as well as Russia, with recent interest from at least one other customer. The ISR UAV has been deployed in Ukraine and Syria.
Kyrgyzstan is the seventh country to order the TB2 armed …
Off-Board Sensing Solution programme for USAF blends sensor extension for crewed aircraft with an attritable offensive weapons capability.
Teledyne FLIR has added a new UAS type to its product line.
UVision has introduced its new Hero Multi-Canister Launcher during the 2021 AUSA annual meeting.
As the US Army's Future Tactical UAS (FTUAS) programme ramps up, Textron has revealed it plans on scaling up the company's Aerosonde HQ in a bid to outdo competitors and support future needs of the service.
TEI's PD-222ST turbodiesel targets weight reduction and higher take-off power. First flight is due on a Baykar TB-3 or AKINCI airframe.