Kyrgyzstan procures UAV strike capability

Officials from the government of Kyrgyzstan have confirmed an order for Bayraktar TB2 and Orlan-10E UAVs, from Turkey and Russia respectively.

No official declaration has been issued regarding the order value and volume — but Shephard Defence Insight estimates a requirement for six Orlan-10Es and three TB2s, costing a total of almost $17 million.

The medium-range Orlan 10E has been ordered by Armenia and Myanmar as well as Russia, with recent interest from at least one other customer. The ISR UAV has been deployed in Ukraine and Syria.

Kyrgyzstan is the seventh country to order the TB2 armed …