Kappa optronics joins Eurodrone supplier base

Kappa optronics has received a 'major' order from Airbus to supply vision systems for the Eurodrone MALE UAV programme.

The supplier said in a 15 June statement that the order was placed after the conclusion of a rigorous selection process.

It added that inclusion in the Eurodrone effort marks the second time the company has participated in a 'major aerospace program' behind similar industrial participation in the Airbus A330 MRTT transport and tanker project.

On behalf of Eurodrone national partners — France, Germany, Italy and Spain — the Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) signed an initial contract in February 2022 for the development and production of 20 UAVs, also covering five years of in-service support.