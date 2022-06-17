To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Kappa optronics joins Eurodrone supplier base

17th June 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Eurodrone MALE UAV is primarily designed for ISTAR missions (Photo: Airbus)

Kappa optronics has received an order from Airbus to provide company materials for the multinational Eurodrone programme.

Kappa optronics has received a 'major' order from Airbus to supply vision systems for the Eurodrone MALE UAV programme. 

The supplier said in a 15 June statement that the order was placed after the conclusion of a rigorous selection process. 

It added that inclusion in the Eurodrone effort marks the second time the company has participated in a 'major aerospace program' behind similar industrial participation in the Airbus A330 MRTT transport and tanker project. 

On behalf of Eurodrone national partners — France, Germany, Italy and Spain — the Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) signed an initial contract in February 2022 for the development and production of 20 UAVs, also covering five years of in-service support. 

