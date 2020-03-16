HORIBA MIRA and QinetiQ to supply Dstl with UGVs
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has awarded HORIBA MIRA and QinetiQ two contracts worth £5 million ($6.1 million) to develop unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) for the British Army.
Dstl has not disclosed the total number of UGVs to be produced under the two contracts, which aim to expand the British Army’s autonomous capabilities.
Peter Stockel, Dstl autonomy lead, said: ‘These contracts are a demonstration of the continued commitment to progressing autonomous systems as innovative approaches for developing future Land force logisitic capability…These UGV systems will be used to undertake a series of technological evaluations and user utility assessments with the British Army.’
Three all-terrain Viking 6x6 UGVs are expected to be delivered by HORIBA MIRA in summer 2020.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Jammer resistant drone designs spark search for countermeasures
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has driven another stage of evolution for drones and the counter measures to defend against them.
-
L3Harris launches Amorphous software for control of uncrewed platforms
The new Amorphous software is a universal controller that would allow a single operator to control a swarm of “thousands” of uncrewed systems, from drones to underwater platforms.
-
ideaForge unveils new UAVs at Aero India 2025
India UAV supplier ideaForge has launched the Netra 5 and Switch V2 drones at Aero India 2025, boasting of enhanced endurance, AI-driven autonomy and improved operational capabilities.
-
Shaping the future of defence: What 2025 holds for the global drone market
The UAV market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with innovations in technology and battlefield applications driving demand across military sectors. From the battlefields of Ukraine to NATO exercises and beyond, drones are transforming how wars are fought and supported.
-
Maris-Tech confirms customers signing up for Jupiter Drones codec and AI-powered system
Launched at AUSA in October, the company’s multi-stream video codec is attempting to bring a new lease of life to drone technology through its AI accelerator.
-
AUSA 2024: Quantum-Systems targets big 2025 with UAS developments
Quantum-Systems has been upgrading its UAS family, with new versions of the Vector, Reliant and Twister drones set for release throughout 2025.