HORIBA MIRA and QinetiQ to supply Dstl with UGVs

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has awarded HORIBA MIRA and QinetiQ two contracts worth £5 million ($6.1 million) to develop unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) for the British Army.

Dstl has not disclosed the total number of UGVs to be produced under the two contracts, which aim to expand the British Army’s autonomous capabilities.

Peter Stockel, Dstl autonomy lead, said: ‘These contracts are a demonstration of the continued commitment to progressing autonomous systems as innovative approaches for developing future Land force logisitic capability…These UGV systems will be used to undertake a series of technological evaluations and user utility assessments with the British Army.’

Three all-terrain Viking 6x6 UGVs are expected to be delivered by HORIBA MIRA in summer 2020.