To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Iranian UAV transfers expose depletion of Russian arms

21st September 2022 - 14:48 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

RSS

Wreckage of an Iranian Shahed-136 UAV operated by Russian forces in Ukraine. (Photo: Ukrainian MoD)

A defence analyst claims that Russia's move to acquire and deploy Iranian UAV's in Ukraine tells of wider weapons supply issues and a depletion of stocks.

The acquisition of Iranian UAVs by Russia is ‘clearly motivated’ by Moscow’s weapons supply issues and depletion of arms, according to a leading military UAV analyst.

James Rogers, assistant professor in war studies at the Danish Institute for Advanced Study, told Shephard that the UAV shipments were ‘significant’ and a sign of ‘growing economic partnership’ between the two countries in the face of international sanctions.

Reports of the shipments by Iran in support of Russia’s war in Ukraine first emerged in August with aircraft wreckage widely shared on social media since showing Shahed-136 loitering munitions being rebranded by Russian

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Air Editor for Shephard Media, based in Belfast. 

Tim has experience writing …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us