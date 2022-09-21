Iranian UAV transfers expose depletion of Russian arms

The acquisition of Iranian UAVs by Russia is ‘clearly motivated’ by Moscow’s weapons supply issues and depletion of arms, according to a leading military UAV analyst.

James Rogers, assistant professor in war studies at the Danish Institute for Advanced Study, told Shephard that the UAV shipments were ‘significant’ and a sign of ‘growing economic partnership’ between the two countries in the face of international sanctions.

Reports of the shipments by Iran in support of Russia’s war in Ukraine first emerged in August with aircraft wreckage widely shared on social media since showing Shahed-136 loitering munitions being rebranded by Russian