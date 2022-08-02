Claims of Iran drone deal highlight Russia's UAS capability gaps

On 11 July Jake Sullivan, US National Security Adviser, made a statement regarding a potential arms deal between Iran and Russia. ‘The Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline’, he said.

This was later supported with satellite imagery seemingly showing a visit of a Russian delegation to an Iranian air base for studying Iranian-made Shahed-129 and Shahed-191 drones.

The idea was soon denied by high-ranking Iranian and Russian officials. On 13 July Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the Islamic Republic has no plans to sell military equipment to