Instrument Control Sweden unveils new UAV miniature autopilot

Instrument Control Sweden has introduced a new UAV autopilot for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) called the EasyPilot 3.0. The NATO STANAG 4586 compliant autopilot is designed to be used with the company’s Ground Control Station software, SkyView GCS.

According to the company, EasyPilot 3.0 is fitted with the latest MEMS sensor technology, has a weight of 28 grams, including an integrated low latency GPS, and a size of 80 x 52.5 x 17 mm. It has an optional plug-in long range modem to extend range up to 50 km LOS; native support for unlimited waypoint navigation, emergency management and geo-referenced sensor control. An Autopilot Developers Kit for customising the flight control algorithms is also available, as is extended support for 3rd party payloads.



Paul Holmstedt, CEO at Instrument Control Sweden, said: ‘This is a new chapter in our company’s history. The new EasyPilot 3.0, with its high performance and low weight, will help us reach out to all fixed wing UAV manufacturers who are looking for a cost effective, customizable, but yet powerful autopilot solution.’