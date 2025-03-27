To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US approves possible $1.96 billion MQ-9B drone sale for Qatar

27th March 2025 - 11:59 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

Qatar wants to acquire eight MQ-9B SkyGuardians. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

Qatar moves one step closer towards acquiring the MQ-9B SkyGuardian, as the Trump administration shows a renewed interest selling the platforms to countries in the Middle East.

The US State Department has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Qatar for eight General Atomics Aeronautical Systems’ (GA-ASI) MQ-9B SkyGuardian uncrewed aerial systems.

The sale, with an estimated cost of US$1.96 billion, covers the MQ-9B drone, alongside related equipment including 300 general purpose bombs and 110 AGM-114 Hellfire missiles.

According to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) the drones will improve Qatar’s “capability to meet current and future threats by providing timely intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, target acquisition, counter-land and counter-surface sea capabilities for its security and defence”.

The drones, DSCA added, would be primarily used to

