US approves possible $1.96 billion MQ-9B drone sale for Qatar

The US State Department has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Qatar for eight General Atomics Aeronautical Systems’ (GA-ASI) MQ-9B SkyGuardian uncrewed aerial systems.

The sale, with an estimated cost of US$1.96 billion, covers the MQ-9B drone, alongside related equipment including 300 general purpose bombs and 110 AGM-114 Hellfire missiles.

According to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) the drones will improve Qatar’s “capability to meet current and future threats by providing timely intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, target acquisition, counter-land and counter-surface sea capabilities for its security and defence”.

