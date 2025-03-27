US approves possible $1.96 billion MQ-9B drone sale for Qatar
The US State Department has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Qatar for eight General Atomics Aeronautical Systems’ (GA-ASI) MQ-9B SkyGuardian uncrewed aerial systems.
The sale, with an estimated cost of US$1.96 billion, covers the MQ-9B drone, alongside related equipment including 300 general purpose bombs and 110 AGM-114 Hellfire missiles.
According to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) the drones will improve Qatar’s “capability to meet current and future threats by providing timely intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, target acquisition, counter-land and counter-surface sea capabilities for its security and defence”.
The drones, DSCA added, would be primarily used to
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
British Army to explore CUAS options to combat Class 1 drones
Named Project Vanaheim, the joint project will be run by the British and US armies and is the ‘first wave’ in a substantial programme of work to update both armed forces’ CUAS capabilities.
-
US Navy's next-gen aircraft contract award expected this week
The F/A-XX programme is the US Navy’s answer to improving air superiority against the rising threat of China in the Indo-Pacific.
-
Avalon 2025: General Atomics combat drone to fly before August and will be targeted at Australian requirements
General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) landed the big win when it was awarded Project Air 7003. Despite the cancellation in 2022, however, the company sees potential in the Australian market.
-
Avalon 2025: Australia set to receive Apaches as Tiger retirement begins
After giving European Tiger attack helicopters and NH90 large utility helicopters a chance to meet Australian needs, which encountered problems, the country has turned back to the US for Apaches and Black Hawks, respectively.