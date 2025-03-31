Avalon 2025: BAE Systems eyes customers for its Strix after initial flight
BAE Systems Australia is seeking potential customers for its Strix vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) uncrewed aerial system (UAS) to take it to the next stage of development following first flight last year.
The company also disclosed to Shephard at the Avalon Australian International Airshow near Melbourne last week that it is in talks with a number of parties who have expressed interest in the UAS.
The platform was unveiled at the previous air show in 2023 and a BAE Australia spokesperson said the company decided to embark on the development of a prototype following interest at the event.
It was
