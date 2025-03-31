To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Avalon 2025: BAE Systems eyes customers for its Strix after initial flight

Avalon 2025: BAE Systems eyes customers for its Strix after initial flight

31st March 2025 - 10:27 GMT | by Roy Choo in Melbourne, Australia

Instead of the kink in the forewings as seen in this mock-up, the final design of the Strix will feature straight wings instead. (Photo: author)

The Strix test effort suffered a setback last year when the prototype incurred minor damage in a hard landing during its second trial flight.

BAE Systems Australia is seeking potential customers for its Strix vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) uncrewed aerial system (UAS) to take it to the next stage of development following first flight last year.

The company also disclosed to Shephard at the Avalon Australian International Airshow near Melbourne last week that it is in talks with a number of parties who have expressed interest in the UAS.

The platform was unveiled at the previous air show in 2023 and a BAE Australia spokesperson said the company decided to embark on the development of a prototype following interest at the event.

It was

