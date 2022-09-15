Insitu to provide more Blackjacks and ScanEagles to US and allies

Insitu receives order for 13 Blackjack and 25 ScanEagle UAVs.

Boeing company Insitu has received a $191.83 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command to provide RQ-21A Blackjack and ScanEagle UAVs plus payloads, subsystems and other ancillary equipment.

Recipients will include the USMC, USN and various undisclosed FMS customers, the DoD noted in a 14 September announcement.

Specifically, the contract modification covers 13 Blackjack and 25 ScanEagle UAVs, as well as 48 RQ-21A and ScanEagle payloads and turrets.

Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington (88%) and various locations outside the continental US (12%), for completion in June 2026.

Shephard Defence Insight lists 21 non-US operators of UAVs in the ScanEagle family and four overseas users of the RQ-21A.