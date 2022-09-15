Insitu to provide more Blackjacks and ScanEagles to US and allies
Boeing company Insitu has received a $191.83 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command to provide RQ-21A Blackjack and ScanEagle UAVs plus payloads, subsystems and other ancillary equipment.
Recipients will include the USMC, USN and various undisclosed FMS customers, the DoD noted in a 14 September announcement.
Specifically, the contract modification covers 13 Blackjack and 25 ScanEagle UAVs, as well as 48 RQ-21A and ScanEagle payloads and turrets.
Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington (88%) and various locations outside the continental US (12%), for completion in June 2026.
Shephard Defence Insight lists 21 non-US operators of UAVs in the ScanEagle family and four overseas users of the RQ-21A.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
MSPO 2022: First batch of crowdfunded Warmate loitering munitions arrives in Ukraine
Ukraine ordered 40 Warmates, half of which have already reached frontline units with the remainder to arrive by the end of September.
-
Expert claims ‘decentralised’ approach holds back USAF next-generation UAV ambitions
Despite a number of Skyborg test successes, a defence expert has questioned how the development of next generation drones will advance without activities being concentrated and clear requirements set out.
-
Norway launches market study for VTOL UAV
The Norwegian defence procurement agency NDMA aims to award a contract for VTOL UAVs in 2026.
-
Baykar ramps up TB2 production capacity, pins faith in Ukraine
The manufacturer of the combat-proven Bayraktar TB2 armed UAV is making new investments to increase production capacity, as it also looks to broaden its collaboration with Ukraine.
-
Ukraine receives THeMIS for casualty evacuation missions
A single THeMIS UGV has been supplied to Ukraine to assist in casevac and logistics operations.
-
UVision, Rheinmetall partnership gains first European NATO order for Hero loitering munition
Hero-30 loitering munitions will be supplied to an unnamed European SOF customer in 2023.