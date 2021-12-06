Insitu Pacific continues ScanEagle sustainment

Argentina unveils new electric UAVs
Argentina has shown off two new electric propulsion training UAVs during a visit to Chamical Military Air Base by Jorge Taiana, the country's minister of defence.
The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) has awarded Institu Pacific a three-year contract extension to sustain the ScanEagle maritime UAS.
The contract extension enables the continuation of training, tactics development and payload evaluation activities, Insitu Pacific announced on 6 December.
Insitu Pacific has supported and developed local capability for the RAN over the last seven years, including multiple training programmes (including virtual instruction) and the provision of deeper maintenance and support from its Brisbane headquarters.
ScanEagle has been in service with the RAN 822X Squadron for experimentation and testing since 2014.
Insitu parent company Boeing is offering ScanEagle to meet an RAN shipborne UAV requirement under Project Sea 129 Phase 5 Block 1, while ScanEagle 2 is part of a mixed fleet (also involving RQ-21A Blackjacks) proposed for the Australian Army in Project Land 129 Phase 3.
Argentina has shown off two new electric propulsion training UAVs during a visit to Chamical Military Air Base by Jorge Taiana, the country's minister of defence.
The much delayed Eurodrone Stage 2 development contract looks set for signature in 'the coming months,' according to Airbus.
Acquisition of EMT (pending regulatory approval) expands Rheinmetall’s activities in the UAS sector.
GA-ASI wins extra work for Belgian SkyGuardians and will provide Gray Eagles to US Army.
Norwegian Coast Guard intends to issue a three-year contract for support of its six SkyRanger R70 UASs.
Will the battle to provide MALE UAVs for the Royal Canadian Air Force hinge on the terms of the NORAD agreement between Canada and the US?