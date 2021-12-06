Insitu Pacific continues ScanEagle sustainment

ScanEagle in flight. (Photo: Insitu Pacific)

Three-year extension continues maintenance and training support for the ScanEagle UAS in Australia.

The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) has awarded Institu Pacific a three-year contract extension to sustain the ScanEagle maritime UAS.

The contract extension enables the continuation of training, tactics development and payload evaluation activities, Insitu Pacific announced on 6 December.

Insitu Pacific has supported and developed local capability for the RAN over the last seven years, including multiple training programmes (including virtual instruction) and the provision of deeper maintenance and support from its Brisbane headquarters.

ScanEagle has been in service with the RAN 822X Squadron for experimentation and testing since 2014.

Insitu parent company Boeing is offering ScanEagle to meet an RAN shipborne UAV requirement under Project Sea 129 Phase 5 Block 1, while ScanEagle 2 is part of a mixed fleet (also involving RQ-21A Blackjacks) proposed for the Australian Army in Project Land 129 Phase 3.