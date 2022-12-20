iMUGS demonstrates integration of robotic ground systems
During an Integrated Modular Unmanned Ground System (iMUGS) demonstration organised by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), the interplay of ground and aerial uncrewed and crewed vehicles was showcased.
The demonstration at Germany's Lehnin military training area also focused on using cybersecurity to defend against threats and its applications for autonomous solutions.
KMW leads the crewed-uncrewed teaming iMUGS sub-project, with the Boxer and Dingo vehicles forming the interfaces for UGVs and UAS.
Within the framework of the iMUGS demonstration, Diehl Defence will also exhibit an IRIS-T SLS air defence system integrated on an Eagle vehicle from General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS).
The iMUGS consortium is a 13-party collaboration focused on standardising a Europe-wide ecosystem for aerial and ground platforms, command, control and communication equipment, sensors, payloads and algorithms.
