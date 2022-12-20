To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

iMUGS demonstrates integration of robotic ground systems

20th December 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

A THeMIS UGV pictured during live demonstrations. (Photo: LMT)

The iMUGS project, worth €32.5 million, will develop a modular and scalable architecture for hybrid crewed-uncrewed systems.

During an Integrated Modular Unmanned Ground System (iMUGS) demonstration organised by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), the interplay of ground and aerial uncrewed and crewed vehicles was showcased.

The demonstration at Germany's Lehnin military training area also focused on using cybersecurity to defend against threats and its applications for autonomous solutions.

KMW leads the crewed-uncrewed teaming iMUGS sub-project, with the Boxer and Dingo vehicles forming the interfaces for UGVs and UAS.

Within the framework of the iMUGS demonstration, Diehl Defence will also exhibit an IRIS-T SLS air defence system integrated on an Eagle vehicle from General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS).

The iMUGS consortium is a 13-party collaboration focused on standardising a Europe-wide ecosystem for aerial and ground platforms, command, control and communication equipment, sensors, payloads and algorithms.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us