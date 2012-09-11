To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

ILA 2012: Rheinmetall hybrid VTOL UAV makes debut

11th September 2012 - 21:23 GMT | by Tony Osborne in Berlin

Rheinmetall is debuting a hybrid UAV with VTOL capability at the ILA Airshow in Berlin.

The Tactical Utility TU-150 is being jointly-developed by Rheinmetall Airborne Systems (RAS) and SwissUAV and features an unusual mix of wing-tip mounted rotor blades and a pusher propellor to give the aircraft dash speeds of up to 220 km/h. 

'We recognised that customers increasingly want VTOL capability but none of the drawbacks that traditional VTOL UAV designs face,' said Bjorn Symank, head of sales for Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems at RAS. 

'This UAV is able to meet a range of requirements including shipborne operations. The

