IDEX 2017: Tracking the AUDS system (video)
The AUDS system is one of a range of technologies developed in recent years to counter the threat posed by rogue operators of UAS and to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive sites.
Mark Radford, CEO of Blighter Surveillance Systems, one part of the wider AUDS team, told Shephard that the system is now deployed in the US having achieved TRL-9 and in production, although he declined to state the number of units.
