To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Clouds gather over SDAM rotary-wing drone programme for French ﻿Navy

3rd August 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy in Paris

RSS

VSR700 rotary-wing UAV. (Photo: Jean-Marc Tanguy)

﻿Is time running out for the SDAM programme to prove its utility to French decision-makers?

In recent months the idea of ​​cancelling the Système de Drone Aérien pour la Marine (SDAM) rotary-wing maritime UAV programme seems to have taken hold in France, despite the considerable work already put into the initiative by Airbus, French procurement agency DGA and the French Navy.

Initial at-sea flight trials with a prototype Airbus Helicopters VSR700 were held in early 2022, with the aircraft flying from a civilian vessel.

A new SDAM campaign is planned in the south of France from a FREMM multi-mission frigate later this year, and a second VSR700 prototype aircraft — ordered in 2020 and funded

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Jean-Marc Tanguy

Author

Jean-Marc Tanguy

  

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us