Footage suggests first recorded use of Russian UGV in Ukraine

Footage has emerged that seemingly shows Russian military sappers operating a Uran-6 UGV in an unknown location somewhere in the Luhansk region.

On 1 April, a source claiming to be the press service of the self-proclaimed 'Luhansk People’s Republic' released a video of the Uran-6 in the first recorded use of the UGV in the Russo-Ukrainian conflict and the third known combat deployment for the system.

The Uran-6 was publicly unveiled in December 2014. In the following eight years, it has seen service in Syria in 2016 and the Nagorno-Karabak region in 2020.

Various improvements and upgrades have been made to the system through data accumulated during combat missions and rigorous testing in multiple environments.

The tracked Uran-6 weighs 6 to 7t depending on the installed equipment and can be remotely operated at distances of up to 1,000m.

The system includes an 8x8 Kamaz-63501 truck with multilift hook lift platform, allowing the ability to unload and set up the UGV in 3-4 minutes.

Recent reported uses of newer Russian weapon systems, such as the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missile or the Zemledelie ISDM remote minelayer system, indicate that the Russian MoD may be using the conflict to test equipment in the field.

It is, therefore, possible that UGVs such as Uran-9 or Nerekhta could also emerge on the battlefield in Ukraine.