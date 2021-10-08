UK MoD awards Roke £6.7 million contract under Land ISTAR programme

Nexter and STV Group sign ammunition agreement
Nexter Group and Czech manufacturer STV Group are joining efforts for the local supply and certification of 155mm shells and modular charges.
The UK MoD has awarded UK company Roke a £6.7 million ($9.3 million) contract for the supply of the ZODIAC system. It marks the start of an Alpha development phase to derisk delivery of the army’s Land ISTAR programme.
Land ISTAR will deliver an integrated and distributed system of sensors, applications and underlying system architecture that will enable the army to operate with greater precision and speed. ZODIAC will act as the 'central nervous system' for the programme.
According to Roke, it provides the systems required to ingest data from all battlefield sensors and from combined, joint, inter-agency, intra-governmental and multinational intelligence feeds.
‘It will need to fuse, analyse and distribute the resulting intelligence to battlefield users, integrating across land, sea, air, space and cyber and with allies', the document pointed out.
During the Alpha phase of ZODIAC, Roke will be responsible for capturing requirements, initial design, solution architecture, risk reduction and market assessment for further development.
Introducing America’s next-generation infantry fighting vehicle, digitally designed to meet customer requirements.
Head of the Spanish Army’s Logistic Support Command claims that the Tess Defence consortium will make the vehicles available ahead of schedule.
Team 45⁰ North partnership aims to offer low-risk, high-quality solution. Vehicles will fulfil requirements in terms of durability, protection, payload, mobility and all-terrain capability.
The USMC has awarded an IDIQ production contract for RWS under the MADIS programme.
Penske Australia will assemble engines and transmissions and integrate them locally into complete power packs for the Hanwha’s AS21 Redback vehicles.