DroneShield to improve software of DroneSentry-X C-UAS system under new contract

DroneShield will develop an initial set of software tools to enhance end-user capabilities in the C-UAS electronic attack domain under a research and development project contract awarded by a member of the Five Eyes Agreement.

The contract is worth around AU$900,000 (US$593,000) and according to company “specifically aims to leverage the potential of the DroneSentry-X Mk2 CUAS system [and] closely with DroneShield’s current technology roadmap”.

DroneSentry-X is designed to offer non-kinetic jamming for controlled management of response to threats and uses software controlled multi-channel disruption to provide for channel and frequency management, power usage and optimisation, and also the addition of custom waveforms targeted at various threats.

Development of C-UAS protocols has been intended to move the company away from RF interference and work in high noisey, high-clutter environments, meaning that traditional methods of disruption could become less effective over time.

Angus Bean, chief technical officer at DroneShield, said: “DroneShield’s radio frequency jamming capability has been recognised globally as highly effective in defeating nefarious drones. This new contract highlights that the DroneSentry-X Mk2 is a step-function in smart-jamming capabilities.”

In 2021, DroneShield was awarded a AU$600,000 contract from a Five Eyes country. The contract was an initial trial order to determine suitability for the end user’s requirements with significant potential for large follow systems, according to DroneShield CEO Oleg Vornik.

In October 2023, it was announced that DroneShield had been awarded AU$10 million from the Australian government to supply C-UAS equipment to Ukraine as part of an effort combat Russian attacks.