Five Eyes member trials DroneSentry

DroneShield has received an order for a variant of its DroneSentry system valued around $600,000 by a defence agency of an unspecified Five Eyes country.
DroneSentry is an autonomous fixed C-UxS system that integrates DroneShield’s suite of sensors and countermeasures into a unified responsive platform.
The contract is an initial trial order to determine suitability for the end user’s requirements, and so there is significant potential for large follow systems, according to Oleg Vornik, CEO of DroneShield.
This initial order is a validation of the AI-enabled, SIGINT DroneSentry platform, Vornik said.
It utilises AI across multi-spectrum, including radiofrequency and computer vision, to enable threat awareness and dominance to the user.
The sold system incorporates both hardware and software, including SaaS. The hardware utilises DroneShield’s Field Programmable Gate Array techniques, substantially reducing the size and increasing efficiency compared to conventional computing chips.
The computer vision element also incorporates machine learning models in the long-range IR spectrum, in addition to conventional EO and night-vision sensors.
Drone Shield will continue to work collaboratively with the customer to perform any refinements to the software.
EDA member states intend to create a Defence Innovation Hub within the agency in order to equip their armed forces with cutting edge systems and enable them to succeed on the battlefield of tomorrow.
Morocco is set to procure an array of Israeli defence equipment under a recently signed MoU — what is Rabat hoping to achieve?
EDA member countries are ramping up efforts to involve universities, academic institutions, start-ups, SMEs and non-defence related companies in their programmes to develop innovative solutions.
Four countries have sent troops and/or police to the Solomon Islands in Melanesia after an outbreak of civil unrest.
DARPA persists in funding research into extending the power range and mission endurance of UAVs.