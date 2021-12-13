Five Eyes member trials DroneSentry

DroneSentry correlates situational data that provide maximum situational awareness for automatic identification and response to UxS intrusions or threats. (Photo: DroneShield)

An undisclosed Five Eyes member has signed a contract to trial DroneShield’s DroneSentry system.

DroneShield has received an order for a variant of its DroneSentry system valued around $600,000 by a defence agency of an unspecified Five Eyes country.

DroneSentry is an autonomous fixed C-UxS system that integrates DroneShield’s suite of sensors and countermeasures into a unified responsive platform.

The contract is an initial trial order to determine suitability for the end user’s requirements, and so there is significant potential for large follow systems, according to Oleg Vornik, CEO of DroneShield.

This initial order is a validation of the AI-enabled, SIGINT DroneSentry platform, Vornik said.

It utilises AI across multi-spectrum, including radiofrequency and computer vision, to enable threat awareness and dominance to the user.

The sold system incorporates both hardware and software, including SaaS. The hardware utilises DroneShield’s Field Programmable Gate Array techniques, substantially reducing the size and increasing efficiency compared to conventional computing chips.

The computer vision element also incorporates machine learning models in the long-range IR spectrum, in addition to conventional EO and night-vision sensors.

Drone Shield will continue to work collaboratively with the customer to perform any refinements to the software.