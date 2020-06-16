Denmark seeks new unmanned air capability

The Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) is planning to acquire a new UAS capability to support the Danish Armed Forces.

According to an EU-wide prior information notice, the UAS would mainly be used by the Danish Army to support brigade-level operations as an ISR asset.

DALO is seeking to gain in-depth knowledge of the market for NATO Class I UAS (weighing up to 150kg), with the aim of procuring a turnkey solution comprising multiple UAVs.

Responses to prior information notice are due by 30 June.

