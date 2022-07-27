To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Boeing continues DARPA Hunter XLUUV work

27th July 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Orca XLUUV Test Asset System was christened on 28 ﻿April 2022. (Photo: Boeing) ﻿

Boeing has received an $8.51 million contract modification from DARPA for Option 3 of the Hunter Phase 2 programme.

The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $36.83 million, the DoD revealed on 26 July.

Work will be performed in Huntington Beach, California, with an estimated completion date of March 2023.

According to DARPA, the Hunter programme seeks to develop an innovative concept for the delivery of advanced undersea payloads from extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles (XLUUVs).

Phase 1 seeks to design and build the payload delivery device to fit inside a government-provided payload module. Phases 2 and 3 aim to support integration of the payload delivery device into the XLUUV and perform testing.

Boeing is building five Orca XLUUVs in partnership with Huntington Ingalls Industries for acquisition by the USN.

