Boeing continues DARPA Hunter XLUUV work

DARPA has awarded Boeing a $8.51 million contract modification for Option 3 of the Hunter Phase 2 programme.

The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $36.83 million, the DoD revealed on 26 July.

Work will be performed in Huntington Beach, California, with an estimated completion date of March 2023.

According to DARPA, the Hunter programme seeks to develop an innovative concept for the delivery of advanced undersea payloads from extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles (XLUUVs).

Phase 1 seeks to design and build the payload delivery device to fit inside a government-provided payload module. Phases 2 and 3 aim to support integration of the payload delivery device into the XLUUV and perform testing.

Boeing is building five Orca XLUUVs in partnership with Huntington Ingalls Industries for acquisition by the USN.